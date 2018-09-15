Nissan, Ryan Keys Celebrate All-new Nissan Micra Design with Dress Collection

Nissan is celebrating the fifth generation of Nissan’s iconic Micra with the creation of a dress collection by Ryan Keys inspired by the boldly-designed vehicle.

“I was extremely inspired by the “V-motion” grille which translated well in the collection’s necklines. In addition to this, the Micra’s exterior design also added to the detail of my garments,” says Keys.

Nissan Group of Africa is located in South Africa and it serves 45 markets throughout Africa. The company manufactures vehicles in South Africa in both left- and right hand drive format for export to the rest of the continent and as semi knock-down kits for the new state of the art assembly facility in Nigeria. Apart from its facilities in Nigeria and South Africa, Nissan also assembles vehicles in Kenya, Morocco and Egypt.

Nissan chose to partner with the young designer following the launch of the Nissan Micra in May, which represented a significant progression in design that aimed to revitalise the city car segment in South Africa. Nissan put customers at the heart of the development of the all-new Micra with extensive focus groups and clinics to create a no-compromise package that answers the needs of city car buyers.

“I am so happy to have partnered with the 5th generation Nissan Micra, as the original was my first car. I love the evolution in design that Nissan has brought to the table, not only with the all-new Micra, but all their cars. Each garment was targeted towards the Micra target market – the young and vibrant individual that want to enjoy driving a car that suits their personality.”

With a bold exterior design and an interior that is both contemporary and premium, the all-new Micra is perfect if you’re looking for an injection of excitement in your life.

To further celebrate the Micra, Nissan hosted Keys and his collection at its Rosslyn-based headquarters for a Women’s Day celebration. The event gathered 300 of Nissan’s 480-women complement, ranging from those working in the manufacturing plant to those in corporate roles.

Reigning Miss World South Africa Thulisa Keyi attended the event to speak about working in the corporate space and staying true to yourself. Radio and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo also attended to celebrate Women’s Day with the Nissan staff.

Expressive Nissan Micra Design

The new Nissan Micra has dynamic hatchback proportions, and with an overall length of 3,999 mm, it’s placed right at the core of the B-hatchback segment. Featuring a sculpted body with strong and sharp character lines visible from every angle, the car delivers an athletic feeling that’s hard to ignore.

From the front, the shortened bonnet design and reduced A-pillar angle create a poised silhouette. The narrow headlamps stretch through the front wings and include signature LED daytime running lights on every trim level. Halogen headlamps are standard on all grades. The lights frame Nissan’s familiar “V-motion” grille, reinterpreted to complete the new Micra’s bold front-end design.

Below the car’s sloping roof line is the expressive character which runs the entire length of the new Micra’s body, dipping dramatically as it passes over the front door and sweeping upwards towards the rear. The black B and C-pillars create a floating roof effect, while the C-pillar is home to the discrete door handles which provide access for rear passengers.

At the rear are the striking new boomerang-shaped light clusters. Below them is the sculpted bumper which features a carbon-look finish as standard and hides the car’s exhaust pipe. Above is the sports-style rear roof spoiler, also standard to enhance aerodynamic performance. Together, these features create a recognisable motif for the back of the car.

The expressive exterior design moves the Micra in a daring new direction with a high-quality cabin that boasts two-tone soft-touch materials as standard across the range. Thanks to outstanding packaging, the five-door-only body shell boasts best-in-class ergonomics for front seat occupants, with no compromise to rear passenger space.

Customers’ desires to express their own personalities and design tastes through the new Micra will be another part of its appeal. The car will be available with a wide range of personalisation options, modifying the exterior and interior with premium components in a variety of stylish and contemporary colours.