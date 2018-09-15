Kaduna, NGO Sign MOU on Economic Devt

Kaduna State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a non-government organisation, Teach For Nigeria, to lift education in the state.

This would enable the NGO, which focuses on improving the quality of education for Nigeria’s most marginalised children to teach in high-need primary schools in the state for two years.

The Northern region of Nigeria is recorded to be one of the worst hit in terms of educational equity; according to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, UNICEF.

Speaking on the development, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El- Rufai, said: “We considered education the most important sector from the onset of our administration.

This is why we have been consistent in allocating between 25 – 35% of our budget to the sector through the years. Most of us are products of public schools and we must bequeath the type of quality education that was bequeathed to us. We hope the NGO will become the guiding light for future interventions and scale up as quickly as possible from the present 22 schools to 200 schools next year.”

In his remarks, CEO of Teach For Nigeria, Folawe Omikunle, said that the organisation was committed to contributing significantly towards improving access to quality education for all children across Nigeria.

“Our partnership with the Kaduna State Government is a major milestone and the State will serve as a vital platform from which our programme will be implemented across the remaining States within the Northern region of Nigeria. We will continue to channel our nation’s most outstanding and capable young minds to the education sector and foster their leadership as a force for change in the economy.

“This will also serve as a model for future engagements across other states in the Northern region as Teach For Nigeria expands and deepens its reach over the next 10 years – impacting over 500,000 primary school children across Nigeria annually”, he added.