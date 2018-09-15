Finecoat Paints Boss, Remi Awode, Celebrates @ 55 

Apostle Aderemi Awode, Finecoat Paint boss, is a perfect gentleman laced with an endearing pure heart of gold. His gait and impeccable modest lifestyle often served as a point of reference to those around him.

Awode is known for his generosity to a fault. He is a benevolent cheerful giver. His philanthropic deed we learnt helped his business conglomerate attain an enviable height, as one of the most sold indigenous paint products in Nigeria.

He is a happy man, who is currently witnessing the proverbial seventh heaven, like that of a woman whom just got delivered a bouncing baby boy. His heart is full of joy laced with appreciation songs in his mouth. This was the reason why he threw his doors open to family and friends last week to celebrate his 55th birthday. It was one event so many of his admirers had looked forward to. They turned out in their large number to celebrate a man described as a cheerful giver. Many of them spoke glowingly about him in superlative terms.

Prominent faces at the event were Mr. Toyin Haastrup, Engr. Tunde Akintona, Mr & Mrs. Sam Ajagu, Mrs. Odeyinka, Founder Fluorescent Group of Schools, Alh. Soladoye, PRO, The Polytechnic Ibadan, Mr. & Mrs. Yemi Sonde, Sp. Apostle John Oyeku, HRH, Oba Oluwalambe Taiwo J.P., The Olojokoro of Ojokoro Land, Pastor Dayo Paseda, Deputy Managing Director, Chemstar Paints Industry (Nig.) Ltd. and many of the alumni of the University of Ibadan who have been friends since then till date.