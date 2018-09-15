2019: Mark Meets IBB in Minna

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former Senate President David Allechonu Mark was in Minna Niger state on Saturday for what was described as a “private visit”.

David Mark who recently declared to run for president on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party arrived Minna at about 1.30pm.

He was accompanied by Senator Tunde Ogbeha, Senator Sulaiman Adokwe and Senator Zaynab Abdulkhadir Kure – wife of the late Niger State governor Abdulkhadir Kure.

The delegation which drove into Minna in five SUVs, one of them occupied by security men, on arrival at about 1.30pm went into a closed-door meeting with former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at his uphill residence.

The meeting which lasted about two hours ended at about 3.30pm.

Details of the deliberations were not known but it was learnt that Senator Mark briefed his former boss about his presidential aspiration and also solicited for his support and prayers.

Senator Mark declined to say why he was in Minna but assured newsmen that he would return to address Niger State delegates to the forthcoming national convention of the PDP at a later date.

Senator Kure, who was said to have been named the Director General of the Senator David Mark Presidential Campaign Organisation, said in a brief interview that her principal possessed all the qualities needed by a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

She said as a former military governor, former minister of communication and senate president for eight years he was head and shoulder above every other aspirants for the seat of president of the country.