2018 Nigeria FMCG Games Enter Week Three

All is now set for the Week Three at the ongoing 2018 Nigeria FMCG Games this Sunday, 15 September at the Alumni building, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

This weekend the drama continues with two football matches and the commencement of the indoor games – Scrabbles, Table Tennis and Chess.

In the second weekend of championship there was the feeling of expectancy in the air as the anxious fans watched the participating teams compete against each other for the right to claim all three points and move a step closer to being crowned the football champions of the tournament.

The action-packed day was graced by dignitaries from participating teams; Victoria Uwadoka – Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestle Nigeria, Adelanwa Olawunmi – Human Resource Services Manager, Nestle, Oluwatorinmo Fabamwo – Human Resource Manager, Reckitt Benckiser, Ayo Alabi – Corporate Affairs Manager, Guinness and Lawal Shakiru – Human Resources Manager, Agbara Factory, Nestle.

The match day 2 featured two football matches. The first match saw the FMCG football defending champions, FrieslandCampina take on Reckitt Benckiser in an exciting game. Both teams created numerous chances to score but were denied by the opposing goalkeepers as the match ended in a stalemate.

In the second match, Guinness took on Nestle in a pulsating match. Nestle dominated the early stages of the match but Guinness grew into the game with both teams almost clinching the winner. The match ended in a goalless to end an exciting day of football with lots of chances created but also witnessing some fantastic goalkeeping.