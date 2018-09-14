Three Adamawa Journalists Petition IG over Threat to Their Lives

Daji Sani in Yola

Three journalists in Adamawa State have petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IG), demanding protection over an allegation that the state government was planning to kill or hurt them

They include TVC correspondent, Adenusi Owolabi; Punch Newspapers’ correspondent, Hindi Livinus and Sahara Reporters’ correspondent, Phineas Padio – all practicing in the state

The petition dated September 7, 2018 and copied to the office of Adamawa State governor; Director, Department of State Services (DSS); Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) zone 3; Brigade Commander, 23 Armored Brigade, Yola, Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and NUJ Chairman, Adamawa State council.

“A deadly squad has been formed to either eliminate them or cause them grievious harm. The group according to intelligence report at our disposal, consists of security operatives attached to the Adamawa State governor and a horde of political thugs.

“The group according to our informants is commanded by a senior ranking police officer of the Adamawa State governor.

“As alleged, the killer group which is being coordinated from the Adamawa State Government House, has been assigned the task to either eliminate us or deform us by breaking our two hands and two legs,” they said.

They claimed that the state government was witch-hunting them due to their previous reportage which was not palatable and exposed the reality on ground in the state

“In fact, the killer group has figured us out as dangerous journalists, whose investigative-styled reportage will expose the reality on ground in the state, thereby swaying public perception about the current government.

“This to them if allowed unchecked, will have negative consequence on governor Jibrilla Bindow’s reelection bid in 2019,” they added.