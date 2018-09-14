The Luxury Network Expands Membership Base

By Mary Nnah

The Luxury Network Nigeria, an invitation-only business, has had a soaring start in its second year in Nigeria, just as its focused on expanding its membership base.

In the past few weeks, big players such as leading luxury wine and spirits company, Moet Hennessy; luxury real estate developers’ company, The Belmonte; leading luxury fragrance, skincare, cosmetics and lifestyle company, Montaigne Place; International luxury wedding and events company, Privè Luxury Events and the much-anticipated Wells Carlton Hotel in Abuja, are some of the latest luxury brands to join the network.

Until now, its focus was on building strategic alliances with key luxury brands in Nigeria, and a number of exclusive collaborations were initiated and rolled out, such as a special Harrods shopping concierge service launched last Christmas at The Wheatbaker Hotel in Lagos.

In anticipation of a surge in membership over the coming months, the network recently held its first B2B meeting; a Business Development Roundtable, an event designed to inspire and support new strategic alliances and partnership opportunities between brands in the luxury industry.

The Director of Strategic Partnerships and PR guru for The Luxury Network Nigeria, Bukky Karibi-Whyte, said. “The Luxury Network is poised and ready to initiate conversations and create truly unique collaborations, that will drive a new luxury narrative and put our member brands at the forefront of the new conversation on luxury in Nigeria.”

The Luxury Network is the world’s leading luxury affinity marketing group and private Business Club for luxury brands and high-end service providers.

The company has offices in 28 locations across Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, America and Africa, working with the most prestigious brands around the world.

Their B2B events provide a unique platform to share and learn about the latest success stories from the various offices and provides a platform to discuss practical partnerships and collaborations specific to each region.

The momentum is building and it appears the Luxury Network is ready to make an impact in the Nigerian luxury industry, as it has done in various countries around the world.