Speaker’s Constituents Present him PDP Form

This is coming as supporters of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara thursday presented nomination and expression of interest forms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to him, urging him to leave APC.

The constituents thronged Dogara’s Abuja residence, saying they decided to present the PDP forms to the speaker as a result of “injustice meted on them by the APC”.

Aminu Tukur, a member of the delegation, told the speaker that the APC is now plagued by injustice and dictatorship.

“The day Buhari joined partisan politics in 2002, I was the only person from Bauchi that travelled and I have been with him since then,” he said.

“Mr. Speaker, I swear to almighty God that He spared my life. I and our people will vote for you and we urge you to heed to our cries and accept this form. We pray that God returns you to your seat. APC is not a religion as it is neither Islam nor Christianity.”