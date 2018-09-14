Sigma Pensions Empowers Beneficiaries of Deceased Contributors

Nume Ekeghe

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Sigma Pensions Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading Pension Fund Administrators (PFA) has presented some relief items to families of late officers of the Nigerian Prison Services (NPS)

The Head Business Development Division North, Mrs. Nafisah Muhammad Buba, said the relief items were to create a revenue stream for affected families of NPS officers who lost their lives during service to their country.

Sigma pensions took the CSR initiative to Adamawa, Borno and Yobe State, where beneficiaries were empowered with complete grinding machines and stands.

Buba, who handed over the items to the beneficiaries said: “Sigma Pensions is doing the CSR to maintain existing relationship with (NPS) and also to give back to the host community by empowering some residents in the North East.

“The families who we are empowering are officers who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty. These individuals lost their lives in an attempt to serve their Country and the result is that their families, the beneficiaries of the CSR, are now without their bread winners.”

She further said Sigma Pensions did not just extend a helping hand to only its pensioners, but also extended the gesture to beneficiaries of other families who are not registered Sigma pensions’ members.

She added: “The beneficiaries of this initiative are families of officers of NPS who lost their lives as a result of the insurgency in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa state.

“This was an opportunity for us to be socially responsible as an organisation and empower host communities around us and create a decent livelihood for families of officers who have served our country.”

Sigma Pensions currently has above 700,000 registered members. The company is committed to doing business the right way, whilst creating exceptional value to all its stakeholders.