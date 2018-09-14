NYG: SWAN Lauds Sports Ministry, Berates Non-participating States

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has commended the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for it’s concerted effort towards the sustainability of the National Youth Games (NYG) where young talents for grooming are being discovered yearly.

This is just as the body has taken a swipe on Zamfara and Yobe states that are not participating in the ongoing 4th edition of the NYG at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

SWAN President, Mr. Honour Sirawoo in a statement, particularly praised the sports ministry and those handling the NYG for the level of arrangements put in place for the overall success of the games.

“Although I am yet to be on ground, but information from SWAN members covering the games reveal tremendous and visible improvement above previous editions and this is quite commendable.

I commend in strong terms the tenacity of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development under the leadership of the Minister, Barr. Solomon Dalung for achieving this feat of sustainability of the youth games.

“I am particularly not happy however with the inability of some states to participate in this year’s edition. With this singular act, young boys and girls from these states are being deprived opportunity to showcase their God-given talents that could help shape their future.

“Let it be known that engaging young ones in positive activities such as sports is also an avenue to address restiveness and social vices, hence my appeal to states not participating in this year’s edition to consider youth empowerment and development through sports as priority going forward.”

Sirawoo commended states that have committed their resources in sponsoring athletes participating in the NYG, stressing that it is a worthy venture that will yield results not only to their respective states but the country at large.

He also applauded the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for engaging the sports media and assured that the sports writers will not disappoint in discharging their duties of constructive reportage of the games.