NAMA Insists TRACON Facility in Order

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has declared that the Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria (TRACON), project is working optimally.

This is contrary to recent reports from the agency indicating that the facility has become malfunctioning due to lack of spared.

In a statement from NAMA signed by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr. Khalid Emele, the agency said spare parts for the facility are regularly sourced from the manufacturer, Thales of France whenever required.

NAMA also said that the Director of Safety Electronics and Engineering Services, Farouk Umar was quoted out of context during his presentation at the stakeholders’ forum held by the airspace manager in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to Emele, NAMA has regularly received spare parts from Thales of France since the project came on stream in 2010, stressing that the agency would continue to provide state-of-the-art air navigation services without compromising safety of lives and equipment.

Emele explained further that as at August 28, 2018, NAMA still received spares and quotation for more spares from Thales of France, noting that the agency has consistently had discussions on spares with the manufacturer. He emphasised that NAMA regularly takes delivery of spare parts from Thales of France.

“The intent of the Director of Engineering Services was to highlight the fact that there was a delay in delivery of spares and not that there are no spares at all from the company. It was a misrepresentation.

“In fact, there have been ongoing discussions with Thales on the contractual agreement. So, it is not true that we don’t have spares from them. They are doing repairs for us and you cannot do repairs without spares,” the agency said.