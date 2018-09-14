Koffi Joins COSON Board

By Mary Nnah

Koffi Idowu-Nuel, better known as Koffi Tha Guru, has been appointed to the Board of Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Africa’s fastest growing copyright collective management organisation.

The decision to appoint him to the board received the unanimous consent of every member of the COSON Board at a meeting held on August 22 at COSON House in Lagos.

Following his appointment, Idowu-Nuel will take over the position previously held by the late Rub-A-Dub Master, Ras Kimono, who was recently laid to rest in his home town, Onicha Olona in Delta State.

He will remain on the board till the next COSON Annual General Meeting when he will have the opportunity to stand for election and if elected by the members, will continue to serve.

Idowu-Nuel is a graduate of Chemistry from the University of Lagos, where he also undertook Theatre training from Theatre 15.

The multi-linguist from Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, who enjoys across-the-board goodwill within the Nigerian creative industry, recently released his 13th music album, “Colourborations”, featuring a number of Nigerian renowned artists.

The multi-talented entertainer and master of ceremony, is a renowned comedian, actor, singer and producer with numerous awards.

Idowu-Nuel, who is married with three children, is the CEO of FUN Media and author of the book, “Beauty of the Beast: The Scars that made me a Star” his recently published memoire.

Commenting on the appointment, COSON Chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji, said, “Koffi is not just a frontline member of COSON. Like the late Ras Kimono, whose position on the Board he steps into, Koffi is a 100 per cent COSON activist totally dedicated to the cause of the organisation.

“He understands our commitment to the work of building a first-class institution that protects the rights of thousands in the Nigerian creative industry.”