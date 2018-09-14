Finance Minister Adeosun Resigns

THISDAY can confirm that the minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun has resigned and her resignation has been accepted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

THISDAY saw a copy of the minister’s resignation letter and also confirmed the acknowledgement of her resignation by the President on Friday.

A statement on her resignation will be issued later today.

There was confusion earlier on Friday over reports that the minister had resigned over allegation that she forged her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate.

The confusion was exacerbated by the fact that she reported for work on Friday and the absence of any official release on her resignation.