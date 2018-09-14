Dana Air Explains Partnership with Asky

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria domestic carrier, Dana Air has explained its partnership with its regional operator and Togo based airline, Asky.

According to the Chief Operating Officer of the domestic airline, Obi Mbanuzuo, the partnership with Asky would see the airline operate with an all Asky crew in collaboration with crew from Dana Air, making it a damp lease.

Mbanuzo also said Asky aircraft would operate with Dana Air’s call sign, Dana in-flight services and catering and even the entire interior of the aircraft is branded Dana.

“We are flying those airplanes and adding more. Aircraft and pilots on board are Asky’s and in the back we have cabin crew and they have theirs, it’s a damp lease. But the pilot flying might be from Asky but he is Nigerian,” Mbanuzua said.

He also explained that the current deal with the Togolese airline was a stepping stone to greater and better things as Dana has aircraft going through rounds of certification before being introduced into the market.

“There are aircraft currently registered under Dana name as the owner that nobody has seen yet, they are currently undergoing the necessary checks, the work being done on them needs them to conform to our regulations in Nigeria, we are working very hard with NCAA and there has been progress,” he said.

Mbanuzua further explained why Dana chose to partner Asky and its plan on aircraft acquisition.

“There will be three aircraft flying at different times, it is a complex wet lease operation. They will provide an aircraft, take it and put another one in the system. There is also another Boeing 737-800 that will also be leased out to us. As time goes on, we will help our staff get acquainted and trained with the aircraft type. We will go further to entrench this agreement with the code share.

“We are discussing many of these agreements even with other airline. If you want to go to Cotonou, we will provide you the same service. We will be a marketing carrier and they are the operating carrier. Tomorrow, we will code share with them on Lagos-Abuja. Dana Air will be a marketing carrier. This gives benefits to Dana Air and Asky as well. Today, you will see Asky aircraft, wet lease to Dana Air, operating on behalf of Dana Air. This will be with Dana Air’s standards, catering on board and operating to our schedule,” the COO said.