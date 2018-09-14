Africa Diplomatic Group Marks 2018 Africa Day

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Members of the African Diplomatic Group in Nigeria have put machinery in place to commemorate the 2018 African Day celebration, which has as its theme: “Fighting Against Corruption in Africa”.

The celebrations usually observed on the 25th of May every year were shifted to 14th and 15th September, due to several activities held in May of 2018, including the observance of Ramadan.

According to a release from the group, the activities commence on Friday, September 14, 2018, with a formal evening programme to be held at a local hotel in Abuja.

“Friday’s evening programme will include speeches, cultural performances and a buffet dinner of cuisine of the various African states represented in Abuja.

“Also, as part of this year’s celebration, the African Diplomatic Group will on Saturday, September 15, 2018 hold a friendly soccer match at the compound of the Embassy of Egypt, beginning at 9:00 am and ending at 12 noon,” part of the release stated.

Nat Bayjay, Minister Counselor/Press and Public Affairs, Liberian Embassy, Abuja, who signed the release on behalf of the group, however said the day will end with a donation of tennis equipment to talented kids of Abuja at the Abuja National Stadium at 3:00pm.

“African Day commemorates the founding of the then Organization of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU). Initiated on May 25, 1963, the day aims to celebrate African unity, with each year having a different theme,” he added.

The African Diplomatic Group comprises all African Diplomatic Missions accredited to Nigeria.