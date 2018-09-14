Abe: What APC Senators Have against Saraki

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

A serving senator and a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Magnus Abe has said that lawmakers of the ruling party are not comfortable having the opposition holding two most important posts in the senate.

Abe who spoke to journalists at the national secretariat of the APC after submitting his governorship nomination form, said that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki should have known that the party will not be pleased with him retaining his position after defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The position of all members of the APC who are Senators, is that a member of minority party, especially two members of minority party cannot lead the majority, that will be an uncomfortable situation,” he said.

However, Senator Abe said he and his colleagues will follow the constitutional provisions in order to bring the position of the party into effect.

“I believe the Senate President, in taking the decision to leave the ruling party would have known and actually should know that the party will not be pleased with that position because the reason he won as the President of the Senate is because APC won the election and won the majority in the Senate,” he said.

On his alleged face-off with the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi over his governorship aspiration in Rivers State, the senator said he does not consider that as a major issue, adding that he is not in any supremacy contest with the minister.

“My disagreement with the Minister of Transportation is not deep; it is just that he doesn’t want me to be the candidate of the party and I believe if that issue is submitted to members of the party and they agree that I should not be the candidate, I will take it in good faith and I will support the party.

“If they, however, feel that giving my services to the party and giving my track records of the party, of excellent service to my state, I should be given the opportunity to serve the state in that capacity, I am offering myself for that. I think that will resolve that issue,” he said.