A Celebration of Visual Stories

By Yinka Olatunbosun

LagosPhoto has set in motion an exhibition titled, “Canon Alumni Exhibition’’ to showcase the works of the participants from the 2016-2018 LagosPhoto Festival and Canon Storytelling Workshops. The organisers are committed to inspiring and nurturing visual storytellers in the African region through their careers.

The objective for this edition is to reflect the landscape of Nigeria and celebrate the achievements of these diverse, intriguing storytellers who live their stories.

The exhibiting artists are Temilade Adelaja (2017), Jimi Agboola (2017), Victor Agagwu (2018), Olajide Ayeni (2018), Nneka Iwuna Ezemzue (2016), Adedolapo George (2017), Benson Ibeabuchi (2018), Chris Onah Moses (2017), Nyancho Nwanri (2016), Oluwafemi Osho (2018), Ayodeji Ogunro (2018), Tobi Oyedokun (2018), Fawaz Oyedeji (2018), Elliot Ovadje (2017), Suzanne Obasi K (2017), Emmanuel Okeowo (2017), Anthony Obayomi (2016), Omoregie Osakpolor (2017), Damilola Onafuw (2018), Sadiq Sarumi (2018) and Stephen Yavala (2016).

This exhibition which opened on August 31st will run till September 28 at the African Artists’ Foundation, Victoria Island, Lagos.