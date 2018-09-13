Omo-Agege Dismisses Emerhor’s Threat

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central senatorial zone of Delta State in the Senate, has dismissed the threat to his second term aspiration from Chief Otega Emerhor, describing his potential challenger as an infantile political speculator.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant, Efe Duku, the senator said Emerhor had miscalculated badly, adding that his aspiration was an act of political rascality taken too far.

“First, it can only take Emerhor who worships every anti-Buhari machination to naively characterise Senator Omo-Agege’s fearless rejection of legislative impunity and tyranny in the Senate and unqualified support for President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘rascality’. It can only take the envious Emerhor to talk down on the politically savvy ‘Obarisi’ who as a senatorial candidate in 2015 scored almost 10 times more votes than Emerhor who was a so-called governorship candidate. Only Emerhor with zero political leadership accomplishments can laughably dare to compare himself with Omo-Agege – a formidable grassroot political leader and a one-time Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Delta State,” the statement explained.

“Emerhor’s decision to launch unprovoked attacks on his senator on the bogus claim that certain Urhobo elders and leaders purchased APC Senate nomination forms for him to join the senate race may sound musical to his ears but that is a script of cowardice from the playbook of the ‘five fingers of a leprous hand’ infamy of ‘begging’ delusional characters to vie for elective public office. Urhobos are too sophisticated for such childish schemes.