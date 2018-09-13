I Have No Issues with Bauchi Gov, Says Oshiomhole

SegunAwofadeji in Bauchi

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has stated that he had “no issues” with the Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Special Adviser, Mallam Ali M. Ali, and made available to journalists yesterday in Bauchi.

According to the statement, APC chairman gave the assurance when he hosted Abubakar in his residence in Abuja on Tuesday.

Oshiomhole who said his main concern was the electoral victory of the party at all levels, told Abubakar: ‘’I have no issues with you, Your Excellency. My concern is winning the impending elections, especially the presidential. We want to win more states and more legislators. I have faith in you.” He thereater, wished his guests well and safe trip back home.

Speaking earlier, Abubakar revealed to his host that he was in his residence to intimate him first-hand that he was returning his governorship nomination and expression of interest forms at the party’s national secretariat.

The governor was accompanied to the visit by members of the national and state assemblies,members of the state’s executive council and top party stalwarts.