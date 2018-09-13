Borno Guber Aspirant Vows to Work with Buhari to End Insurgency

Shola Oyeyipo

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State, Alhaji Idris Mamman, has urged Nigerians and the people of the state to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari, to completely end the Boko Haram insurgency.

Mamman, who spoke with journalists in Abuja, shortly after submitting his nomination form at the APC national Secretariat, said getting Borno people out of post-Boko Haram trauma will be a top agenda of his administration when elected and that it will be achievable working with President Buhari.

“We know we have had many years of insurgency. We need to bring back peace so that our people can have good life again and their businesses can thrive again. We have to build on the success of the President because when he came on board, Boko Haram was degraded insurgency. Before, we could not go to Borno, but now we go there without fear. If the President is re-elected, Boko Haram will be completely eradicated.

“We are just coming out of insurgency and our priority now is to foster peace, good governance and quick recovery. Our people have gone through a lot, and the onus is on us to quickly take them out of the trauma for prosperity and happiness to reign.

“We have no time to waste. We have to get going as quickly as possible and I am very ready to take them to the next level. But first thing first, I have to get the nomination of my party members across Borno State in the coming governorship primary election. After which I will approach the Borno electorate to complete the process they have started by voting for me to be governor and for our dear President Buhari to be returned for second term in office”, Mamman said.

The chartered accountant and technocrat-turned politician who received remarkable support when elders from Northern Borno purchased nomination and expression of aspiration forms for him, even though he is from Southern part of the state, said he is abreast of the challenges confronting his people and that he is prepared to tackle them.

He vowed to give priority to education, health, land and environment, social welfare, works and housing, and peace and reconciliation amongst others as governor of the state.

“I understand what it means for these very intelligent and committed leaders of Northern Borno to have decided on me as the person they are putting forward at this crucial period in our lives. I understand that this is a challenge and a responsibility. I am being asked to be the torchbearer for the collective aspiration of the entire people of Borno State to take our dear state on a new road in our quest for a greater Borno.”

“This gesture by our brothers from the Borno North and Central further demonstrates the mutual love we have for ourselves. I thank them immensely for believing in me. I appreciate their trust. What I can only say now is to thank them, and especially the leaders who have asked me to join the race for their love and foresight. They should be rest assured that I shall not disappoint them”, he assured the people.