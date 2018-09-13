African Freestyle Football Championship Starts in Lagos

The first-ever African Freestyle Football Championship will start today with the qualifying rounds and Nigerian championship at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

Freestylers from various parts of the country and some others top ones on the continent are expected to be on parade.

The championship will also host international freestyle professionals; Guinness world record holder, Iya Traore and Female freestyle legend, Raquel Benetti from Brazil.

However, the 2018 Africa Freestyle Football Championship will be a fusion of freestyle football and entertainment as top musical and dance artistes will be performing, including Falz, Vanessa MDEE, KCEE, Mayorkun, Slim Case and Mr. Real

Feet and Tricks International, organisers of the event has named former professional English footballer, John Fashanu; former Head of Lagos State Football Association, Waidi Akanni; and former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia, Superstar actresses, Kate Henshaw and Tonto Dikeh as brand ambassadors for this year’s Championship.

All with enviable careers and celebrated globally are undoubtedly a perfect representation of the sporting excellence the brand stands for.

Chairman, Feet ‘n’ Tricks International, Valentine Ozigbo, said this year’s championship would be a mind-blowing competition for participating athletes and fans of the sport.

“We have a dream of promoting freestyle football and exposing the country’s talents to be among the best in the world stage. Last year’s event was very successful and we believe this edition would even be better,” he said.

One of the brand ambassadors, Samson Siasia, noted that it was great to have such a noble idea which provided an option for lovers of football.

“Those who cannot do the rigorous one will just do their thing with freestyle. I look forward to the tournament because it’s going to be exciting,” Siasia said.

After the qualifying rounds, the best 16 male and eight female freestyle athletes in Africa will emerge to battle it out at the grand finale on Saturday September 15 in a keenly contested competition that is expected to produce the first African male and female Freestyle Football Champions.