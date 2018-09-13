Adeleke Vows to Resist Diversion of N16bn Paris Fund in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for September 22 governorship poll in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke wednesday vowed that any attempt by Governor Rauf Aregbesola to criminally divert the N16.6 billion Paris fund released to the state government would be resisted.

Adeleke noted that the fund was meant for the payment of workers’ salary arrears, pensions and gratuities in the state.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference, Adeleke added that Similar funds running into several billions of naira were released to the state government in the past.

“Yet,Osun State government failed to pay workers and pensioners but Aregbesola continue to suffer workers for 34 months of untold hardship,” he said.

According to him, the criminal diversion of this latest fund will be resisted.

He contended that the government officials who are directly or remotely connected with the application of this the fund must ensure that workers’ salaries, pensions and arrears are paid without further delay.

He warned that any attempt to divert the fund for bogus contractor payments or for any electoral purposes will be resisted by the people.

“Every kobo from the refund must go to settlement of outstanding salaries and employment of workers. If anything contrary is done in the handling of the fund,we will ensure full recovery of the last kobo once our government is voted into office. All those involved in such criminal diversion of the Paris refund or any other funds meant for the welfare of the workers and pensioners will be pursued, arrested and prosecuted,” Adeleke explained.

Adeleke urged Osun workers and voters to remain eternally vigilant.

He contended that he would remain resolute in his commitment to bring succour to the hardworking members of Osun State workforce as well as the oppressed masses.