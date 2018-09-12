Tight Security at APC Secretariat as Buhari Submits Forms Wednesday

There is heavy security at the 40, Blantyre Road National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to submit his nomination forms today (Wednesday).

Apart from the presence of security agents at both entrances of the street leading to the secretariat, journalists, aspirants and even some officers of the party, including Chief Segun Oni, were prevented from gaining access to the secretariat.

Though it is unclear when the president is expected to arrive at the secretariat but some party members loyal to the president are already at the entrance singing pro-Buhari songs.

