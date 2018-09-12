Sanwo-Olu, Ambode’s APC Challenger, Submits Nomination Form

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Mr. Jide Sanwo-Olu, who is said to enjoy the backing of APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has submitted his nomination forms. The incumbent governor, Akinwumi Ambode, has also declared his intention to seek re-election.

Speaking to journalists shortly after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu said he hopes to contribute his quota to the realisation of the Lagos State dream.

He said he prepared adequately for the job having had experience in governance in the state.

“I have had a wide range of experience and I have a dream to obviously contribute a lot more as a ‘Lagosian’ and son of the soil. I will just be able to let our people get to where they know that governance is all about people. It is about what we expect, it is about what will go back to them, improve their lives, security and there are lot of other things we are going to be rolling out,” he said.

When asked to comment on the insinuation that he was being sponsored by Tinubu, the governorship aspirant said he could not deny that Tinubu was the leader of the party.

He also acknowledged that his candidacy had been endorsed by leaders of the party at the local government level.

“There is no doubt that things would be said here and there. A man that is standing in front of you, fully grown-man with several years of experience, like I said, it is about the Lagos of our dream, it is about the Lagos we want to take to the next level.

“I think it has nothing to do with our leader and there is no denying the fact that he is our national leader. And he takes back position not only in the state but in the national and you know he has interest in the well-being and improvement of Nigeria’s dream.

“So, by extension, Lagos is a dream that he is passionate about and we will continue to refer to him as our leader, but most important thing is, I am in front of you, this is who I am, this is what I have come to express to you, and Lagos, certainly, will be a better place to live in for all us,” he said.