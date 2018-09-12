Buhari Submits Nomination Form Amidst Tight Security

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his presidential nomination form at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president on Wednesday appeared personally before the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to submit his nomination form for his re-election.

Before the arrival of the president at the party secretariat, armed security men, comprising the police, Department of State Services, and combined team of Road Safety officials and the Civil D efence Corps had cordoned off the streets leading to the national secretariat in Abuja.

The President who arrived at about 3.44 pm spent about 30 minutes with the members of the National Working Committee led by the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, during which he submitted his form.

Journalists covering the APC national chairman were prevented from covering the President’s visit as they were restricted to the party secretariat media centre throughout the duration of the president’s stay.

Only reporters attached to the Presidential Villa who came with him were allowed to cover the event.

The president’s visit also grounded activities in and around the party office for more than seven hours as security operatives restricted human and vehicular movement.

Even aspirants of the party who came to submit their nomination forms were not allowed access until the president’s departure.

President Buhari had on Tuesday at the State House received the nomination forms for presidential ticket of the APC bought for him by a group known as Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors’ Network (NCAN).