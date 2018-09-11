Ortom Lauds National Assembly for Resisting Impunity

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has applauded members of the National Assembly for rising against impunity perpetrated in the state and other parts of the country.

He spoke at the weekend in Makurdi at the 70th birthday celebration of Senator Barnabas Gemade who represents Benue North East in the Senate.

The governor stated that people know their true friends in time of travails, stressing that the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and other members of the National Assembly had indeed shown that they are true friends of the Benue people when impunity was being supervised in the state.

He urged Saraki to remain courageous in defending the rule of law and ensuring that Nigerians get justice.

The governor said the celebrant, Gemade, had impacted many lives positively, noting that his reign as managing director, Benue Cement Company, minister, national chairman of PDP and senator had left indelible achievements.

Meanwhile, Saraki while congratulating the celebrant on his 70th birthday, described him as a man of integrity who has remained firm in the defence of his people on the floor of the Senate.

He said the upper chamber of the National Assembly under his leadership would continue to stand with the Benue people, saying the days of impunity were coming to an end.

In his remark, the Tor Tiv V, Professor James Ayatse, tasked leaders on exemplary leadership and to prepare the young ones for leadership, even as he advised the youths against insulting elders and leaders.

Senator Gemade had earlier acknowledged the role of many people in his life, saying he is happy that at 70, God had helped him to touch lives.

Representative of the Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, Mr. Anthony Umdimdaye; Mr. Mike Onoja, and Senator Dino Melaye also delivered congratulatory messages on the occasion.