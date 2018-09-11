Gombe Governor’s Brother Gets APC Membership Card, Picks Nomination Form

From Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

As controversy continues to trail the political stance of Buhari Muhammad Dankwambo, younger brother of Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, it has been established that the younger Dankwambo has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and pitched his political tent with the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Checks by THISDAY in Gombe revealed that Buhari Dankwambo had been issued APC membership card in his ward (Ajiya Ward) in Gombe North making him a member of the party.

Further checks reveal that Buhari Dankwambo is set to contest an elective office on the platform of APC. He picked his expression of interest and nomination forms on Monday. He is contesting for Gombe North state constituency ticket on the platform of the APC.

The latest development is coming on the heels of controversy trailing reports of the defection of the governor’s younger brother.

THISDAY had reported last weekend that Buhari (popularly known as BMD), the younger brother of Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, had formally defected to the APC from the PDP, on which platform his elder brother, Governor Dankwambo is vying for presidency.

However, in a mail forwarded to the media by one of the media aides of the governor, Junaidu Usman, attempts were made to refute the report of Buhari’s defection.

A chieftain of APC and a member of the state executive of the party who pleaded anonymity confirmed to our correspondent that, “Buhari Muhammad Dankwambo just bought his form now to contest for Gombe North in the state House of Assembly.”

“He cannot buy our form and use it to contest in another party. He is our member and he’s not hiding it but we are aware the gentleman is under severe pressure not to dump the PDP, his brother’s party.”

All attempts by our correspondent to speak to the Buhari Dankwambo, popularly called Bakas, on his phone number +234706….850 proved abortive as he quickly ended the call as soon as he realised the caller was a journalist.

One of his close friends and political associates who spoke to THISDAY on condition of anonymity also confirmed the latest development. “I was among his supporters who accompanied him to purchase the form today (Monday) but he has been strongly warned not to speak to any journalist since the publication of his defection to APC. Walahi, it’s a serious issue,” the source said.