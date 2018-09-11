CPC, NCC Probe Consumer Abuses in Telecoms Sector

James Emejo in Abuja

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and the Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC) yesterday announced the commencement of a joint regulatory inquiry into consumer issues in the telecommunication industry.

The inquiry, which is in partnership with relevant security agencies came amid account of incessant and continuing dissatisfaction and complaints by consumers.

It was also partly in response to a resolution of the Senate of the National Assembly requiring investigation and remedial measures of vital service issues and grievances by consumers.

“Both NCC and CPC intend to keep abreast of this important issue to ensure enhanced operations and customer satisfaction,” both said in a joint statement issued after a meeting yesterday.

They stated that the move was consistent and complimentary to the Federal Government’s commitment to Ease of Doing Business and the Economic Recovery and growth Plan which prioritises people and firm.

The investigation was expected to cover service quality, service issues such as call masking, unsolicited subscriptions, difficulty with unsubscribing to billed value added services, and transparency in billing with respect to clarity, data roll over, disclosures about real consumption, deductions for value added services and other key telecommunications services.

The expected outcomes are better services, more transparent charges and increased customer service responsiveness by telecommunications operators, they assured.

The statement added that both NCC and CPC have assembled a team of skilled operatives to discharge this assignment and look forward to the cooperation of consumers, operators and other stakeholders, particularly with providing information as may be, and when necessary that could be relevant to the subjects of the inquiry

“This is the right thing to do. It promotes regulatory collaboration and all round protection. It also ensures regulatory clarity and eliminates possible multiple regulatory approaches to similar issues.

“This is good for industry and operators as well as investors always appreciate such clarity and stability,” they said.