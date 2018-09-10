Renaissance Capital Strengthens Team

Renaissance Capital, one of the leading emerging and frontier markets investment bank has announces the appointment of Samuel Sule as its Director.

He is to join the firm’s financing group. According to a statement, Sule will be based in London and report to the company’s Global Head of Financing and Head of Debt Capital Market, Dmitry Gladkov.

“Samuel brings over 10 years of debt capital markets experience, working with multi-national corporations and major banks across Africa, and will be well placed to strengthen the firm’s offering in the area of capital markets across financing instruments and geographies. “Samuel joins Renaissance Capital from Standard Chartered Bank, where he spent over five years working on domestic and international debt transactions, from origination to structuring and distribution, for issuers across West Africa (2013-2018).

“Samuel’s recent transaction experience includes sovereign bond issuance across West Africa, international bond issuance for multi-lateral institutions and banks, as well as local currency financing for corporates. Samuel’s previous work experience includes roles with Stanbic IBTC Capital (Lagos) and HSBC (London),” the statement explained.

Sule holds a BA Hons degree in Economics and Politics from the University of Newcastle, UK.

He is a CFA Charter holder and gained a CISI Level 3 Certificate in Financial and Commodity Derivatives, FSA and is a Nigerian SEC-approved finance professional.

Commenting on the appointment, Gladkov said: “I am very pleased to welcome Samuel to join our strong DCM team, which had an exceptionally successful past year. “We led a series of innovative transactions across emerging markets, including Nigeria’s first ever corporate infrastructure bond, and the first 10-year bond issued by a non-financial corporate in Nigeria.

“Building on this excellent track record, Samuel’s unique African debt capital markets experience will help us further enhance our footprint in the continent and strengthen the Firm’s position as the world’s leading frontier and emerging markets investment bank.”