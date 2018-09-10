Mandillas Honours Outgoing CEO

The Mandillas Goup has organised a send-forth party to honour its outgoing Group General Manager and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Edward, for his exceptional service to the company.

Speaking at the event, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Ola Debayo-Doherty, said the company has remained a household name in Nigeria in over 70 years.

She also said the firm was partnering with the world greatest brands in the air conditioning and auto industries.

She noted that the premise on which the group was founded was for the provision of quality service to customers, noting that this had become the foundation of the company’s core values.

Debayo-Doherty further noted that the company remained committed to customer service which had enabled it to withstand the ever-changing Nigerian economy.

She added: “Indeed we have had our challenges through the years like others, but the group is still strong with 70 years of partnering Nigerians and Nigeria.

“This gives a bit of background to the role that David has played in sterling the company through different challenges in the country’s economy to where we are today.

“I assure you that the foundation you laid, will be sustained and advanced. Mandillas group limited family is committed to taking the company to the zenith successfully. It is a new dawn and we are scaling to greater heights.”