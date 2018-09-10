BUK Inaugurates Committee to Review Claims on Land Acquisition

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The authorities of Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has constituted a committee to dispense of controversies surrounding land acquisition and counter claims of ownership of lands within the university community.

The committee, which comprised representatives of the Kano State Bureau for Land Management, Kano Urban Planning and Development Agency, Kano Emirate Council, state Commissioner of Police, Ungogo Local Government Councils, the District Head of Ungogo and members of the university community.

Addressing journalists during the inauguration of the committee, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Bayero University, who is also the chairman of the committee, Prof. Adamu Idris Tanko, said part of the terms of reference was for the committee to determine the authenticity and dialogue with those that were affected in the land controversy.

Tanko said that the challenges facing the university in the recent time included boundary demarcation and false claims of compensation and encroachment on the university’s land by some residents in the acquired lands.

According to the university, the land was acquired by the federal government in the 80’s to serve as the permanent site of the university, which was surveyed with all due process followed and the right of occupancy was obtained and granted to its by the Kano State Government.

The deputy vice-chancellor said the land was acquired in 10 phases, adding that it cuts across areas under the control of 10 village heads, and of which the university authority has paid compensations on the farmlands and economic trees to the farm owners.

As a result of the land controversy, the chairman of the land implementation committee said the university is finding it difficult to establish four new African centres of excellence on dry land for national and global ranking and recognition.

According to him, “We are open to dialogue with those affected farm owners and as such, anybody who has outstanding issues as far as the compensation is concerned, the university is ready to do so, provided such affected persons have proven of evidence to tender that he or she has not be compensated, so as to settle the problem peacefully.”