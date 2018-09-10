2019: NDA Alumni Association Endorses Mark for President

By George Okoh

Members of the Alumni Association of 3rd Regular Course of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) have endorsed former President of the Senate, David Mark, describing him as the stimulus needed to address the security, socio-political and economic challenges facing the country.

The association rose from its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja yesterday with a resolution to support Senator Mark’s ambition saying that his wealth of experience, both in the military and democratic dispensation puts him in a better stead to address the ills facing the country.

The meeting marked the 51st anniversary of their admission and enlistment into the Nigerian Army.

Responding to questions from journalists, spokesman of the association, Senator Tunde Ogbeha stated: “Senator Mark has informed us of his decision to contest for the presidential election in 2019.

“The association identifies with him and commends his courage and ambition. He is properly equipped to lead the country to the promise land. We will support him to ensure that he succeeds.

“In supporting him, we will be guided by democratic tenets and within the ambits of the law”.

According to him, “Mark has the requisite experience and he has the deep knowledge of the Nigerian nation pointing out that he occupies a vantage position to proffer solutions to the myriads of our problem.”

Ogbeha added that Mark stands tall above his competitors in the presidential contest.

He said: “Here is a man who has demonstrated over the years his leadership qualities and competence both in the executive and the legislative arms of government.

“You all are witnesses to his unquestionable leadership of the Senate and National Assembly for an uninterrupted eight years. He has kept a clean slate of meritorious services to the country everywhere he served.

“This association has no iota of doubt that Senator Mark’s leadership of Nigeria would usher in an era of prosperity for the country if elected.”

The association he explained meets annually to among other things cater for the welfare of the widows of their colleagues, children and orphans in the society.

A member of the association, Commodore M.B Babatunde (Rtd) noted that they enlisted into the Nigerian army genuinely with the sole conviction to defend the territorial integrity of the country.

Earlier, the chairman of the association, Senator David Mark noted that the association was born out of patriotism to serve the nation saying “either in or out of service, we have resolved to continue to serve the nation and keep the entity as one united country.”

He said that Nigeria is endowed with abundant human and material resources which needed to be harnessed for the good of all citizens.