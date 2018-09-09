PIGB: Thrice Unlucky!

For the third time in a stretch, President Muhammadu Buhari has declined assent to the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), citing as usual, drafting-related issues. Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, in a statement, gave the explanation.

Unfortunately, because it is election time and given the no-love-lost relationship between the executive (the presidency to be precise) and the legislature (the Senate more like it), it is difficult to not give attention to some political intrigues that might have underpinned, in the real sense of it, the decision not to assent to the bill.

Sad as it is, here was a bill that had suffered over a decade of political misinterpretation before the current Senate under Dr. Bukola Saraki came up with the idea of breaking down the bill for ease of passage and administration, an idea that was hugely applauded. But again, it might be back to ground zero as a politically displeased presidency would rather trade the joy of the Nigerian people. This, whatever reasons adduced, might count against the Muhammadu Buhari government at its own time.