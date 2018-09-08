UEFA Nations League Debut on DStv, GOtv

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced its acquired rights to the new UEFA Nations League and a host of international friendlies.

It all started from September 5 to September 11, DStv and GOtv customers will have access to 25 matches from the best European national teams who played at the recent World Cup.

The tournament will be broadcast live on various SuperSport platforms which include TV, online and via the DStv Now app.

General Manager, Marketing and Sales, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, said: “We are very excited to bring this new tournament to our loyal customers. Football fans need not be worried as international football breaks will remain packed with football on SuperSport. Only the World of Champions on DStv and GOtv provides you with a front row view of all the football that really matters.”