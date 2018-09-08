Nigeria Leads Seychelles 2-0 in AFCON Qualifier

Captain Ahmed Musa has put Nigeria’s Super Eagles ahead in the crucial AFCON 2019 qualifier in Victoria, Seychelles, scoring in the 15th minute as his shot comes off the crossbar, with the ball bubbling off the Seychelles goalkeeper into the net.

Chidozie Awaziem doubled Nigeria’s advantage with a second goal in the 34th minute.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are playing catch-up in the Group E, which also parades Libya and South Africa.

Libya and South Africa are goalless at the time of this report. But they have four points each, with Nigeria only able to get three points and come third in the group, if they were able to hold their lead all through the second half of the game. (NAN)