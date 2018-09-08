JAGUAR AND TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS 

This collaboration of music and technology is the latest example of Jaguar creating a more connected experience between a driver and their car. In-car Jaguar technology such as InControl and Smart Settings, monitors the driver’s style and preferences, and adjusts the settings to improve their experience.

Connected Car engineer, Matt Peirce, explains: “Thousands of intelligent sensors are fitted to all Jaguar PACE cars and respond to the driver, their driving style and the surroundings to personalise the driving experience and excite the senses. Capturing data from inside and outside the car during every drive allows us to customise the car to every driver.

“We could see this type of music technology built into every Jaguar in the future, so the in-car entertainment moves, evolves and adapts to you – creating an even more connected experience. This would mean working with more music artists in the future to create similar tracks that can respond to the way you drive.

“We already use InControl data to continuously improve vehicles over time, and with the advent of over-the-air software updates, it means we will be able to enhance customer cars and even fix issues remotely, without the customer needing to visit to a dealer.”

CAPTURING DATA: HOW THE TECHNOLOGY WORKS

Every Jaguar E-PACE, F-PACE and I-PACE has thousands of intelligent sensors that collect data designed to improve the driving experience. Everything from the driving style to the chosen settings are captured.

Six different data sets are collected from each journey using Jaguar’s InControl infotainment system. This can include information on braking and accelerating, energy captured through regenerative braking and electrical energy consumption, to average vehicle speed and direction.

This information is sent by the car remotely to the cloud using its 4G connectivity. The ‘Dua Lipa x Jaguar’ track uses this data from the car, together with state-of-the-art software, to give you a personalised remix.

From the web-based app, there is the option for Spotify users to remix the track using streaming history data: the music styles you most often listen to, the average tempo of those songs etc. This information along with a ‘tapping’ interaction on the user’s phone is used to rearrange and remix the Dua Lipa song, to personalise it for every user.

Those who do not have a Spotify account can create a remix by just tapping the screen of their mobile device to set their pace and the app will generate a version of the song that is matched to the speed and rhythm of their taps.

CREATING THE MOST REMIXED SONG IN HISTORY

To make it possible for everyone to remix the Dua Lipa x Jaguar track, a specialist music production team deconstructed Dua’s master version, taking the core essence of the track and stripping it down into its component parts, exploring how the song could be rearranged by adjusting mood and style, instrumentation and tempo.

Over 3,500 audio stems were created through this process and these are the ingredients for every remix – the components that sit within a state-of-the-art intelligent piece of software, ready to be arranged by data from the car, Spotify streaming history or a pace set by the user.

“The six data sets captured from each drive in a Jaguar I-PACE are used to conduct the track,” says Tor Castensson, from software technology partner, Plan8. “Every driver’s data ‘fingerprint’ from their journey specifically selects the mood, tempo, intensity and complexity of the remix – and chooses melodies, sounds and drum beats from a palette of instruments. The track effectively responds to the pace and style of your drive.”

Ben Sumner, from Jaguar’s music production partners, Feel for Music, explains: “It works like a combination lock: there are five sections of every track, like five reels of a lock. The data from different parts of driver’s journeys selects the mood and style in a number of different ways; effectively turning every reel, to select a different combination. The software seamlessly blends the music together so it works as one cohesive remix. Each reel has hundreds of different possible audio stems, so there is the potential for millions of versions of the track.”

THE PACE – SEASON ONE

The Dua Lipa and Jaguar collaboration kicks-off a series of Jaguar events and activities across Europe, called The PACE: Season One – which celebrates the company’s popular SUV models, the E-PACE, F-PACE and I-PACE.

Following the Amsterdam launch, drivers in other countries throughout the region will be given the chance to create their own bespoke remixes from test drives in Jaguar PACE cars at special events being held through the remainder of 2018 and into 2019.