Iwobi Would be Back against Newcastle, Says Father

Alex Iwobi’s father has revealed his son should be back from illness before Arsenal’s match against Newcastle United, despite missing the international break with Nigeria.

Iwobi made a strong start to the season with the Gunners, and was probably the side’s man-of-the-match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. It was therefore surprising to see him out of the squad completely for the trip to Cardiff City last weekend.

Unai Emery confirmed afterward that the winger missed the game through illness. Iwobi’s father gave an update on the situation toallnigeriasoccer, confirming the 22-year-old will also miss Nigeria’s match against Seychelles.

“Thanks for the concern. Indeed it was sad for Alex that he wasn’t in the squad for the Arsenal match versus Cardiff and had to withdraw from National Team for the match versus Seychelles,” Chuka said. “He is on the road to recovery and should be back before the game against Newcastle (on September 15).

“He loves playing for Nigeria and was extremely disappointed (not to be available for the game against Seychelles).

“Fortunately, Arsenal managed to get the win against Cardiff without Iwobi, and hopefully Nigeria will be able to do the same. It’s a shame he couldn’t take part in the matches, but at least the illness didn’t come at an even more crucial point in the season.”

For Iwobi, this is a big year. He’s just signed a new long-term deal and has a clean slate under Emery. If the Nigeria international can make the most of his opportunities on the pitch, he could find himself in the Spanish head coach’s plans for the foreseeable future.