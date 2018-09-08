Ikoyi Club Golf Section Plans for a Grand Nigeria Cup

Activities towards the successful hosting of the 2018 Nigeria Cup billed for the golf section of the Ikoyi Club 1938 on September 22 has commenced, with the organising committee outlining its plans during a press briefing at the club on Friday.

Speaking during the press conference, vice-captain of the golf section and chairman 2018 Nigeria Cup organising committee, Mr. Babatunde Johnson, said over 500 golfers from various golf clubs across Lagos would be participating in this year’s edition.

The Nigeria Cup, which is in its 21st edition started in 1997, will be beginning week-long activities to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence anniversary.

According to the activities, the event will kick off on September 22 with the children’s competition, then from Monday, September 24, various categories of players would be displaying their golfing prowess and trying to win what is one of the major titles in the golfing calendar.

On Tuesday, it would be the turn of the ladies, while the professional players would have the course to themselves on Thursday. And on Friday, veterans, sponsors and their guests would take their turn.

The main event would, however, take place on Saturday when the winner of the Nigeria Cup will emerge.

One of the highlights of the event is the five million naira on offer for anyone who plays a hole in one, courtesy of one of the sponsors- Plascon.

The year’s theme, ‘Who the Cap Fits’ is aimed at celebrating Nigeria’s culture and national heritage.

Johnson, while commending members of the club and corporate organisations for their support so far, pleaded for more.

Some of the premium sponsors of the event include ND Western, Eroton and NDPR.

Other sponsors include 7UP, ECO Bank, Shell, Amni Oil, PWC, Cappa & Dalberto and Notore.