Hyundai Motor Reports August 2018 Global Sales

Hyundai Motor Company, this week, announced its global sales results for August 2018, recording a total of 384,443 units sold.

Overseas sales increased by 9.5% year-over-year, posting 325,861 units, largely due to sales recovery in China and strong demand in emerging markets such as Latin America and Middle East.

Growth in Europe was led by strong sales of new SUV models, the refreshed Tucson SUV and Kona SUV.

Sales in Korea also rose by 7.4% compared with the previous year, resulting in 58,582 units sold. Sales increased due to strong demand in both sedan and SUV products. Azera (Grandeur in Korea) continued its strong sales result while the all-new Santa Fe became again the best-selling model in Korea for the sixth consecutive month.

Hyundai Motor expects to continue its sales momentum with introduction of new products such as the all-new Santa Fe, the refreshed Tucson SUV, and the refreshed Elantra (Avante in Korea) which awaits roll-out in the second half of this year.

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

1. Hyundai Motor currently has overseas plants in Brazil, China, the Czech Republic, India, Russia, Turkey and the U.S.

2. Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while Overseas Sales (Global Sales excluding Korea) is based on wholesales.

3. Sales result includes entire sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor.