CREATING THE MOST REMIXED SONG IN HISTORY

To make it possible for everyone to remix the Dua Lipa x Jaguar track, a specialist music production team deconstructed Dua’s master version, taking the core essence of the track and stripping it down into its component parts, exploring how the song could be rearranged by adjusting mood and style, instrumentation and tempo.

Over 3,500 audio stems were created through this process and these are the ingredients for every remix – the components that sit within a state-of-the-art intelligent piece of software, ready to be arranged by data from the car, Spotify streaming history or a pace set by the user.

“The six data sets captured from each drive in a Jaguar I-PACE are used to conduct the track,” says Tor Castensson, from software technology partner, Plan8. “Every driver’s data ‘fingerprint’ from their journey specifically selects the mood, tempo, intensity and complexity of the remix – and chooses melodies, sounds and drum beats from a palette of instruments. The track effectively responds to the pace and style of your drive.”

Ben Sumner, from Jaguar’s music production partners, Feel for Music, explains: “It works like a combination lock: there are five sections of every track, like five reels of a lock. The data from different parts of driver’s journeys selects the mood and style in a number of different ways; effectively turning every reel, to select a different combination. The software seamlessly blends the music together so it works as one cohesive remix. Each reel has hundreds of different possible audio stems, so there is the potential for millions of versions of the track.”