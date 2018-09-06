2019 Presidency: Saraki Consults S’east Govs, Delegates

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, who last week threw his hat in the ring for the nation’s number one seat, on Thursday continued his consultation with governors and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-eastern zone.

Saraki, who on Wednesday evening met with PDP leaders in the North-central zone in Abuja, jetted out of Abuja airport Thursday morning with members of his campaign team to Enugu.

While in Enugu, the presidential aspirant will be meeting with the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, party stalwarts and delegates as part of his on-going consultations with party faithful ahead of the October 6 presidential primary of the PDP.

Later Thursday, Saraki and his team will be in Abakakiki, the Ebonyi State capital, to meet with the state governor, David Umahi, state legislators and other party leaders and intimate them of his presidential ambition and seek their support.

On Friday, the campaign train will move to Umuahia, the Abia State capital, for Saraki to also consult with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and other top PDP chieftains in the state before proceeding in the afternoon to Owerri, the Imo State capital, where he will meet party leaders and delegates and as usual canvass for their support towards the realisation of his presidential ambition.