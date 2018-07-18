Former Lagos State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) national stalwart, Bola Tinubu, has said the decision of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) approving a direct primary for electing its candidate for Osun State governorship election would deepen internal democracy in the party.

“When the history of this moment is written, those looking back on this decision will say that it was an inevitable natural consequence of party evolution,” he said.

Tinubu was reacting to the decision by the party’s NWC to pick the governorship candidate of the party through direct primaries.

The APC constitution provides for both direct and indirect primaries, but the direct option is more democratic and more participatory.

In a statement by his Media Office, which signed by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu also commended the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, for leading the party toward greater democracy, which means increased participation of all party members in key decisions that affect them.

The statement entitled “Internal Democracy: Improving the Nomination Process” reads:

“From its inception, our party has held to principles of internal democracy and, by the open and fair conduct of our conventions, we have distinguished ourselves from all other political parties. While we have achieved more than others with regard to internal democracy, there is still more to be done in order to perfect our internal procedures and mechanisms.

“This consideration was a key factor in the election of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as party chairman. Core to that mandate is the improvement of democracy within the party so that we may become even better representatives of the people.

“The decision of the National Working Committee approving a direct primary to elect the party’s candidate for Osun election is a ground-breaking step toward achieving this fine objective. By this decision, the party affirms its democratic inclinations. When the history of this moment is written, those looking back on this decision will say that it was an inevitable natural consequence of party evolution.

“However, I know differently. This decision took courage and conviction because it bucked the old ways in order to bring about something better and new. Comrade Oshiomhole deserves commendation for leading the party toward greater democracy, which means increased participation of all party members in key decisions that affect them.

“The involvement of all APC members in candidate nomination will ensure that the party chooses the candidate of the people. It will also serve to galvanize the party membership for the general election that lies ahead. Moreover, direct primaries will serve as a future deterrent to those who might have tried to corrupt the delegate system of obtaining nominations. With that system, the temptation to ‘buy’ delegates was an ever-present weakness. Now, such a venal undertaking will prove much too costly and uncertain to be entertained as feasible strategy.

“I am sure party members in Osun welcome this decision for it shines the rays of democracy more fully upon them. May this decision not be peculiar to Osun but stand as the new way of our party. The nation and the APC will both be better for it”.