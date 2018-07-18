The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has faulted the implementation of the Universal Basic Education Commission’s (UBEC) programme, saying that contrary to the manner of its implementation that it was actually supposed to benefit all the pupils in the country, including those that attend private schools.

Obi who made this observation, recently during his visit to Madonna Academy, Iyiowa, Odekpe, in Onitsha, said he took special interest on how other African countries like Kenya and Rwanda which he had visited in the course of school support, implemented their own universal basic education policy,

He called on the federal government to strengthen UBEC by accommodating all children whether in private or public schools, saying that it was about time emergency was declared on education in the country.

“In Kenya, for example, money meant for schools are sent directly to the schools because allowing it to go through intermediaries subject it to shedding of weight along many toll gates, ” Obi said.

Speaking to the students of Madonna Academy, Obi who donated the sum of one million naira to them for infrastructural support, encouraged them to see education as a necessary companion in life. In his words: “I am where I am today because of education. I am here to reveal that truth to you as a way of encouraging you to see education as the best and necessary companion in life.”

Obi lamented the relative paucity of funds Nigeria budgets for education yearly and called for the reverse of the trend.

In his response, the Principal of the Academy, Mr. Nnamdi Nnodi, recalled how Obi provided computers, buses, Internet, and all basic facilities to Anambra Schools and thanked him for his continued remembrance of the schools and constructing the road to their school when he was the governor.