Barcelona's pose with the trophy after they won the final of the Copa del Rey soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Sunday, May 22, 2016. Barcelona won 2-0. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

Revenues at La Liga winner Barcelona hit a record €914m (£809m) in the 2017-18 season, the club has said.

The Spanish football giant also said it was on track to achieve revenues of €1bn by 2021.

Barcelona received a world record transfer fee of £200.6m from Paris St Germain for Brazilian Neymar in 2017.

Since then the Catalan club has twice broken its transfer record on the signings of Ousmane Dembele (£96.8m) and Philippe Coutinho (£106.4m).

Operating profits at the club were €32m, while the net profit was €13m.

“The board has valued the final balance of the year positively, and it’s in line with the strategic plan of the club to reach €1,000m of income in 2021,” the club said.

As well as reclaiming the La Liga title from rivals Real Madrid during 2017-18, the club also won the Copa del Rey for a fourth successive season.

But they were knocked out of the Champions League by Italy’s Roma at the quarter-final stage.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR