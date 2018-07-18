Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Against the speculations that he might join the presidential race ahead of the 2019 general elections, the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday declared that time would determine his political future.

Saraki, who spoke to journalists at Ilorin International Airport shortly after arriving in Kwara State for the first time after his victory at the Supreme Court which discharged and acquitted him of alleged false assets declaration pressed against him by the federal government, said a time would come when he would make his position known to Nigerians.

There were speculations that he was planning to decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party he dumped to form the All Progressives Congress (APC) before 2015 elections.

Saraki was believed to be having a strain relationship with the APC leadership despite ongoing rapprochement.

He arrived in the state aboard aircraft marked N880ET, which landed at exactly 4:13p.m. in company of the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr. Ali Ahmad; Kwara South Senator, Dr. Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim; a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Razak Atunwa, and a former Senior Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan on Public Affairs, Dr. Doyin Okupe.

He said his visit to the state was aimed at appreciating the people of the state, including traditional and religious leaders, for believing in his innocence and the support given to him while the trial lasted.

The Senate president said it was a great feeling that truth prevailed and justice was done to the matter.

According to him, “It’s been a long journey for my own people in the state, and today, we thank the Almighty God for this. I particularly thank those who did not at any time waiver; they believed in my innocence, and supported me throughout those three very tough years, and it was great feeling for all of us.

“It is my first home coming, and I thank them for all the support they have given me for the victory, and for the fact that the truth prevailed and justice was done.”

When asked that people were desirous to know his next political ambition and defection plans to PDP, Saraki simply said: “Today is a day for me to visit the people, and more importantly, thank the people for the support they have given me for these years. As I always say, time will come for everything; a time will come for me to tell people where I am, what I’m doing.

“For now, it is just to thank the people of the state because the last three years had been tough, and they are still committed, so I have to appreciate that. I will call at a time and tell Nigerians my next plan.”