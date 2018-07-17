Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre, Rowe Park, Yaba was yesterday agog as secondary schools students in Lagos compete in the second edition of Lagos State Traditional Games Championships.

The second edition of traditional games is featuring Ayo, Abula, Kokowa and Langa. It will be competed by Under 15 students from both junior and senior secondary schools in Lagos. Registration of athletes by Games Master of each participating school held yesterday with the competition proper taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the finals and awards ceremony take place on Thursday from 12 noon.

Twenty schools were selected across educational districts in the state for the competition facilitated by the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Sports and organised by the Lagos State Traditional Sports Association.

Chairman of the Sports Commission, Dr Kweku Adedayo Tandoh said that the state is focusing on school sports development in order to discover new young athletes in various sports so that there will be a pool of athletes to be used by the state to prosecute national and international competitions