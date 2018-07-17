*Buhari nominates Banire as AMCON chair

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Musiliu Smith, as Chairman of Police Service Commission, PSC.

Five other nominees were also confirmed by the Senate as full time Commissioners and members of the PSC.

This was sequel to the consideration of the Report of the Committee on Police Affairs presented by the Chairman, Senator Abu Ibrahim (Katsina South), for the nomination of Smith and six others as chairman and members of the Police Service Commission in compliance with the provision of Sections 153(1) and 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Senator Ibrahim after reading his committee’s report moved the motion for the adoption of the report and was seconded by Senator Gilbert Nnaji (Enugu).

The confirmed members of the PSC include AIG Lawal Bawa (rtd) and Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (rtd) as full time commissioners.

Others are Dr. Nkemka Jombo-Ofo, Rommy Mom and Braimah Austin as ordinary members.

Also Tuesday, the Senate President read two letters from President seeking the confirmation of Muiz Banire, immediate past National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as chairman of the Governing Board of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, and Dr, Bello Ingawa and 12 others as chairman and commissioners of Federal Civil Service Commission, FCSC.

President Buhari in the letter nominating Banire dated July 11 said he was nominating the former Lagos State Transport Commissioner in compliance with section 10(1) of AMCON Act 2010.

The other nominees for the FCSC according to the letter from President Buhari and dated July 12 include Moses Ngbale, Waziri Ngumo, Bello Babura, Ahmed Sama, Iyabo Odulate-Yusuf and Shehu Danyaya.

Others are Fatai Olapade, Ejoh Chukwuemeka, Joe Poroma, Ibrahim Mohammed, Aminu Sheidu and Simon Etim.

President Buhari said he was requesting for the confirmation of the chairman and 12 commissioner for FCSC in compliance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).