COUNTDOWN TO CAA ASABA 2018

The golden girl of Nigeria athletics, Blessing Okagbare and other members of Team Nigeria’s 4×200 quartet that won gold at the 2016 IAAF World Relay in Bahamas will be inducted into the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Hall of Fame.

This accolade will be bestowed at the Welcome Dinner for athletes and officials participating at the 21st African Athletics Championships, Asaba 2018.

The event, organised by CAA and Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency is slated for 5pm on July 31, 2018 at the Event Center, Asaba.

The State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, IAAF President Sebastian Coe, CAA President and members of his executive committee, top government officials at Federal and State level, diplomats and the LOC led by its Chairman Solomon Ogba will graced the occasion.

Other members of the team that will inducted into the Hall of Fame are Dominique Duncan, Regina George, Christy Udoh, Olusoji Fasuba and Tosin Oke are two other Nigerians that will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

It is not going to be an all Nigerian affair, Olympics and World Champion Tirunesh Dibaba from Ethiopia will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, ditto her compatriot Mesert Defar who has also won medals at the

Olympics and the World Championships.

Other Ethiopians on the list include Genzebe Dibaba a world record holder and champion, Almaz Ayana an Olympics and World Champions and Kendnisa Bekele a legend in long distance, road races and marathon and world record holder.

South Africa duo of Caster Semanya and Wayde van Nieckert both Olympics and World Champions will be inducted.

Also on the list are Kenyan trio of Vivian Cherivyot, the king of 800m David Rudisha and Ezekiel Kemboi.