The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has commiserated with the family of the student who was washed away by flood in Uselu area of Benin City after a heavy downpour.

Obaseki described the incident as disheartening, and noted that the planned emergency response centers will make it easier for the government to respond to emergencies quicker in the state.

“As a government, we are deeply saddened by the report of the Uselu flood incident and the death of the young male pupil identified as Segun. I share with the parents and other members of his family in their grief,” a visibly shaken Governor Obaseki said at the emergency Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Benin City on Tuesday.

According to media report, young Segun, a six-year-old pupil with her mother fell into a gutter after a heavy rainfall. While the mother was dragged out of the gutter, the son was washed away by flood.”