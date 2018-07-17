Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Senate President, Bukola Saraki recently laid the foundation for the construction of the Fertiliser Train 2 of Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemicals Limited.

This was as Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike declared that the $3.2 billion for the development of Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemicals Limited confirmed that the state is an investors’ destination.

Performing the inauguration, Saraki said with $3.2 billion invested in Rivers State by the firm, it showed that Rivers is receptive to investors.

He said: “I am congratulating the people of Rivers State for creating the right environment for this investment. I like the example that Rivers people are setting for others to follow”.

The Senate President noted that the successful production of urea in Rivers State, which is used mostly by northern farmers underscores the need for national unity.

“Urea Fertiliser products are used by farmers, especially in northern part of the country. That tells us that we must unite. We must support ourselves irrespective of party affiliation .

“Without peace, there will be no urea. For all of us in Nigeria, let’s work in the interest of our country “, he said.

He noted that Nigeria cannot diversify the economy without developing the agricultural sector.

In his address, Wike, said Indorama had performed creditably through quality investments in the state.

He said the state government would sustain the creation of a peaceful environment for the protection of Indorama’s investment.

“We are beneficiaries of the dividends of Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Petrochemicals Limited. We are happy with the management of the company “, he added.

The governor wondered why anyone would say that Rivers State is not safe for investments, when the Foreign Direct Investment by Indorama had hit $3.2billion.

“I am happy that within my time as Rivers State Governor, we commissioned the first train and the flag off of the second train for the Fertiliser Plant.

“If an investment of $3.2billion can be in Rivers State , how can anyone say that Rivers State is not safe. The Nigeria you are hearing is Rivers State, “the Rivers Governor said.

The Managing Director of Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited, Mr Maniah Mundra, said the second train project would produce 1.5million metric tonnes of urea fertilizer.

He said it is a replication of the first train, which also has capacity for 1.5millilon metric tonnes. Mundra said this would bring Indorama fertilizer production to 3million metric tones.

He said that $3.2billion has been invested by the company over the years. According to him, that is the highest investment by any foreign investor in the last 25 years.